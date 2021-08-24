Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,820. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

