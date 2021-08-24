Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HVT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $654.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

