Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

