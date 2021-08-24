James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.70).

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.