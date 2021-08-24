JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.95.

JD stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

