JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.58 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 1,406,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.11. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

