Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE:M opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

