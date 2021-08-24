JMP Securities Lowers Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.