JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

