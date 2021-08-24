JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

