JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 108,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 50,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,436 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 246,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.