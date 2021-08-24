JNBA Financial Advisors Has $3.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $223.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,310. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

