JNBA Financial Advisors Has $66.66 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 9.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $66,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

MOAT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. 28,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.22.

