JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ESGD stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,405. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82.

