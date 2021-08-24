JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,059. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

