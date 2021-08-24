JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

GNR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,963. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59.

