JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $239,976,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

WFC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 918,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,361,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.