Jobchain Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $6,932.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00801865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099722 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,557,758,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

