John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71.

