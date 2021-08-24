K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,078 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

