K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. 8,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

