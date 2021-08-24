K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 12,465 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for about 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 226,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

