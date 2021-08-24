KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KBC Group stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

