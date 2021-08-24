Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Decreased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Kennametal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,757. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

