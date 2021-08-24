Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:KCACU)

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS KCACU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

