Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.