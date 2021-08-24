Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

