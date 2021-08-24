Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,010,808 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $697.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

