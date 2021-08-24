Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

