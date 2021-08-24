Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $209,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $671.11 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $659.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

