Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.8% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

