Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $122,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

