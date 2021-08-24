Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 1,500 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $15,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $61,660.00.

Shares of MTEX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 7,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Mannatech worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

