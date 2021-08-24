Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 1,500 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $15,995.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $61,660.00.
Shares of MTEX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 7,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
