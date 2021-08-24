Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.68.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
