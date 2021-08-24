KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 151,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,692. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

