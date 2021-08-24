KeyCorp Weighs in on NVIDIA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,092.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 12,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 308.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

