KeyCorp Weighs in on Otter Tail Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTTR opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

