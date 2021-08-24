KeyCorp Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.92.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $203.49 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $2,604,977. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.