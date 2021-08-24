Kineko (KKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $2.61 million and $75,317.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kineko has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00124007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.46 or 1.00074814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00985383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.54 or 0.06555589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,698,846 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

