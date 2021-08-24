Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking stock opened at $2,137.32 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,191.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

