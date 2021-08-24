Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 585 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

