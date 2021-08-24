Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

