Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

ABT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

