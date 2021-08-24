Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $178.35. 471,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The company has a market cap of $324.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

