Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 190,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

