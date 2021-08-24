Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.05. 2,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,859. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $263.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

