Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Acquires 4,300 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.36 per share, with a total value of C$23,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,386,383.68.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

GUD stock opened at C$5.37 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$661.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

