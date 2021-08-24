Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stake Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 352.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,146. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

