Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEP shares. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

