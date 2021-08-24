Kuai Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $34.21 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00098520 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.